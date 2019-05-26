OPSO: Shooting kills one victim, leaves another wounded; suspect in custody

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. - (5/26/19) One suspect is in custody after a shooting killed one victim and wounded a second early Saturday morning.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 300 block of Fortune Drive.

The investigation determined several persons had been present at the residence when a physical altercation occurred. During the altercation, the suspect obtained a firearm and discharged it several times at two victims.

One victim was fatally wounded as a result. The second was critically wounded and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect, Jonathan Hogg, 17, of Monroe, has been arrested on the charges of one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

His bond was set at $1,800,000.

Deputies said the identity of the two victims is not being released at this time.

