OPSO searching for runaway juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile.

They are searching for 16-year-old Elijah Sanders.

Sanders is described as a Black male, 5’-7” tall and weighs 320 lbs.

He may possibly be in the Houston, Texas area. They say he may also be traveling with another person in a silver 2019 Kia Optima with a Texas Tag MYV3283.

If you have seen Sanders or know where he may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

