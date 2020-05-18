OPSO searching for runaway juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile.
They are searching for 16-year-old Elijah Sanders.
Sanders is described as a Black male, 5’-7” tall and weighs 320 lbs.
He may possibly be in the Houston, Texas area. They say he may also be traveling with another person in a silver 2019 Kia Optima with a Texas Tag MYV3283.
If you have seen Sanders or know where he may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
