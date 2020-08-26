OPSO Searching for Runaway Juvenile

Adrianna E. Perkins
MONROE, La. — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting Adrianna E. Perkins, age 16, reported as a runaway juvenile. 

Adrianna is described as a Black female, 5’3” tall and weighing 140 lbs. 

She was last seen at her Monroe residence on August 22, 2020. 

She was wearing a gray jacket with gray pants at that time.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Adrianna Perkins is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

