OPSO Searching for Runaway Juvenile

MONROE, La. — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting Adrianna E. Perkins, age 16, reported as a runaway juvenile.

Adrianna is described as a Black female, 5’3” tall and weighing 140 lbs.

Adrianna E. Perkins

Courtesy: OPSO

She was last seen at her Monroe residence on August 22, 2020.

She was wearing a gray jacket with gray pants at that time.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Adrianna Perkins is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.