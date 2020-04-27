OPSO searching for missing teen

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a missing Ouachita Parish teenager.
Jaymie Sheppard, age 16, was last seen at her home in Monroe on April 26, 2020. She is described as 5’-6” tall and weighing 135 lbs. Her hair may now be dyed a dark blue since she was last seen.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaymie Sheppard is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
