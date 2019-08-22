OPSO searching for missing teen

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing 16-year-old West Monroe boy.

Cameron Pierce Bourgeois was last seen in the western portion of Ouachita Parish on August 19, 2019.

Investigators say Bourgeois stands around 5′-10″ and weighs 150 lbs. He has blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators also say that Bourgeois normally wears hoodies, Salt Life shirts, and jogging pants.

They believe Bourgeois is in the Calhoun or Luna area.

If you have seen Cameron Bourgeois or know where he might be, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200.