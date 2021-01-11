OPSO searching for missing Monroe man

MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing Monroe man and are asking for the public’s help.

Timothy Williams was last seen in the Town & Country area on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Williams is described as standing 5’3″ and weighing 155 pounds.

If you have seen Williams or know where he may be, please call the 318-329-1200.