OPSO searching for missing juvenile

MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a missing juvenile.

According to OPSO, 14-year-old Makayla Jefferson was last seen on the morning of Monday, January 6.

Makayla is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 90-100 lbs. She was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a pink jacket, and pink Nike Air Max shoes.

Investigators say Makayla is known to hang out in the Tanglewood Subdivision and Standifer Village areas.

If you have seen Makayla or know where she is, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.