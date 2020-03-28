Coronavirus Information

OPSO Searching for Missing Grandmother and Grandchild

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for a missing person, accompanied by her 2 year old granddaughter.

Chloe

Marlo Kemp, age 51, was last seen at her south Monroe residence between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.  She left the residence on foot, taking her granddaughter Chloe, age 2.

Family members confirmed Marlo has a medical condition and are concerned about the welfare of both her and the child. Marlo has been known to frequent the Tanglewood Subdivision area.

Marlo is described as 4’-9” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green shirt.

Marlo

Chloe is described as having hair braids as pictured and possibly wearing ear rings.  A clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Marlo Kemp and/or her granddaughter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

