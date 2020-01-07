OPSO searching for missing Calhoun man

CALHOUN, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing Calhoun man.
47-year-old Merle Long was last seen on December 27, 2019, in Calhoun. He was last seen traveling on foot in the Sandra Road and 103 Truck Stop areas.
Merle is described as 5’8″ tall, weighs 155 lbs., and has brownish hair.
If you have seen Merle or know where he is, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
