WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a runaway juvenile from Monroe.

17-year-old Adrianna E. Perkins was last seen at her Monroe home between March 21st and 22nd. She is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs around 185 lbs. A description of her clothing was not available.

If you have seen Adrianna or know where she may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.