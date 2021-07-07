OPSO SCAT Team seizes 279 pounds of Marijuana over the course of 3 days

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish SCAT Deputies say they have seized 279 pounds of marijuana over the course of three days during routine traffic stops.

According to deputies, on June 28, 29th, and July 1st they conducted traffic enforcement operations along Interstate 20 before the holiday weekend.

Deputies say three traffic stops resulted in major drug busts.

Vladimir Garcia

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

On June 29th, deputies tell us, they stopped a vehicle transport truck and searched the truck, trailer, and the vehicles on the trailer where they found 172 lbs. of Marijuana. Deputies say the driver, Vladimir Garcia was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona to Miami, Florida. when he exited I-20 at camp road and, per the arrest affidavit, failed to stop at the stop sign on Camp Road before heading north. It was during this traffic stop that deputies noticed the smell of marijuana and when they searched the vehicles they found the drugs.

Garcia was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Marijuana) and a Failure to Yield for Stop/Yield sign violation.

Pablo Fonseca

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Deputies say on June 29th, they conducted a traffic stop in West Monroe where they found Pablo Fonseca driving a black Ford Expedition. They say the initiated the traffic stop because Fonseca crossed the fog line. Deputies mentioned in their arrest report that they suspected more criminal activity and eventually brought in a K-9 that gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs.

Deputies say when they searched the car they found 55 pounds of marijuana in the back of the vehicle. Deputies say Fonseca refused to speak with them when he was transported to the Monroe Narcotics Unit. When he refused to speak, deputies say, he was then booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Marijuana) and Improper Lane Usage.

Courtney Croskey

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Then, on June 30th, deputies say they conducted another traffic stop in West Monroe where they found Courtney Croskey driving a semi-truck and trailer. Deputies say Croskey crossed the center lane and began to operate this vehicle in both travel lanes.

According to deputies, they stopped him and he gave consent to search the refrigerated portion of the trailer, but not the truck cab. When deputies called out a K-9, the dog alerted on the cab of the truck and deputies searched the cab and found 52 pounds of Marijuana in the vehicle.

Deputies say Croskey told them he was driving a load of chicken from California to Alabama where he was to pick up another load of chicken to drive back. Deputies say Croskey admitted to buying the marijuana and the family he had traveling with him were unaware of the criminal activity he was involved in.

Deputies say Croskey was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Marijuana) and Improper Lane Usage.