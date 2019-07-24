OPSO SCAT arrests alleged drug dealer in Sterlington, racks up 15 felony charges

STERLINGTON, La. — A Sterlington man has been arrested after deputies say they found 488 grams of marijuana among numerous other drugs in his car.

According to arrest reports, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed a vehicle parked partially in the roadway and impeding the flow of traffic on 5th Street in Sterlington.

As the deputy drove around the vehicle, the deputy noticed somebody sitting the driver seat, who was later identified as 40-year-old Patrick Newsome. The deputy tried to talk to Newsome as Newsome exited the vehicle quickly.

The deputy says that he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked about the smell, Newsome replied, “I don’t know what’s in that car.”

The deputy asked Newsome if he had any weapons or illegal items on him or in the car, Newsome said no. With the “overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, the deputy performed a probable cause search.

During that search, the deputy recovered:

12 plastic bags with approximately 488 grams of Marijuana

3 Ecstasy tablets

5 plastic bags with approximately 13 grams of Methamphetamine

24 individual rocks of Crack Cocaine totaling 11 grams

11 Vyvanse capsules

6 Hydrocodone tablets

1 Hydromorphone tablet

8 Diazepam tablets

8 Carisoprodol tablets

2 Xanax tablets

4 Clonazepam tablets

10 Gabapentin tablets

4 Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

1 Viagra tablet

14 Loratadine tablets

Several empty plastic bags

1 digital scale

According to the deputy, Newsome did say the drugs found were his and that he sales drugs for profit. Newsome also stated that he does not have a prescription for any of the drugs listed.

Newsome was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He has been charged with:

2 counts of Distribution of CDS 1

5 counts of Distribution of CDS-II

4 counts of Distribution of CDS-IV

4 counts of Distribution of Legend Drug without Prescription

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Parking in Prohibited Place

Newsome’s bond has not been set at this time for all of the felony charges.