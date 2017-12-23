OPSO says missing teenager found safe

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said a missing teen was found Friday.
Courtney Bouwell , 16, was last seen early Wednesday morning.
_______________________________________________________________________________
OUACHITA Parish – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently searching for a missing Ouachita Parish juvenile.
Courtney Marie Bouwell, age 16, was last seen during the early morning hours of December 20, 2017.
She is described as a white female, 5-6” tall, 220 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair with red highlights.
A clothing description is not available.
Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Courtney is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.