OPSO says missing teenager found safe

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said a missing teen was found Friday.

Courtney Bouwell , 16, was last seen early Wednesday morning.

_______________________________________________________________________________

OUACHITA Parish – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently searching for a missing Ouachita Parish juvenile.

Courtney Marie Bouwell, age 16, was last seen during the early morning hours of December 20, 2017.

She is described as a white female, 5-6” tall, 220 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Courtney is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.