OPSO: Runaway Juvenile

Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Serenity Hannon.

Hannon, age 16, was last seen in the area of Kentucky Street in Monroe on February 8, 2021.

Officials say Hannon is described as a Black female, 5’-4” tall weighing 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and occasionally wears glasses, but may also wear contacts that change the eye color to blue.

A clothing description was not available.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Serenity Hannon is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.