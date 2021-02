Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a runaway juvenile, Caleb Gooden, age 15.

Authorities say Caleb is described as a White male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Caleb was last seen wearing shorts and a pink t-shirt in the Dowdy Road area of West Monroe.

Anyone with information regarding Gooden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.