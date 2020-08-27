OPSO: Phone lines down

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Officials with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’re experiencing an outage with their main phone lines.

To contact OPSO with anything that is considered a non-emergency, call 318-322-3970.

For any emergency calls, authorities continue to ask that you dial 911.

