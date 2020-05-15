OPSO need assistance locating a murder suspect

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Courtney Street in West Monroe earlier this morning.
Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the location and found the victim deceased.
A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Jesus Antonio Oliva Mejia, charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder.
Mejia is described as a Hispanic male, age 32. He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts. No other description is available at this time.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mejia is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.