OPSO need assistance locating a murder suspect

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Courtney Street in West Monroe earlier this morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the location and found the victim deceased.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Jesus Antonio Oliva Mejia, charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Mejia is described as a Hispanic male, age 32. He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts. No other description is available at this time.

Courtesy: OPSO

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mejia is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

