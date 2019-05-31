OPSO: Naked Rayville man caught trespassing properties in the middle of the night arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAYVILLE, La. - (5/31/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a naked man trespassing properties on Spring Hill Road in the middle of the night.

On Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1:30 a.m. OPSO deputies were dispatched to Spring Hill Road in reference to a partially naked man on a property. The complainant said a man she did not know was on her property. She said the suspect was only wearing blue jeans and left when he was told the police were called. Deputies were unable to find the suspect at that time.

About an hour later at 2:43 a.m., deputies were dispatched to another home on Spring Hill Road in reference to a naked man on the property. The complainant said he heard someone outside his back door. When the complainant asked who was there, the suspect replied ”your neighbor” and asked him to open the door. The homeowner said he opened the back door and saw the suspect standing there completely naked. The suspect told the man "I am swimming like you told me I could" when he was asked what he was doing on the property.

The complainant said he did not know the suspect, and he has never given anyone permission to swim in his pool. The suspect was not at the property anymore when deputies arrived.

Deputies canvassing the area found a naked man walking in the front yard at the home of the first complainant. Deputies ordered the man to stop walking away and the suspect began fleeing on foot. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle. The suspect, who was identified as 43-year-old Shelby Parker, admitted to being the suspect at both properties.

Parker was transported to OCC.

He was charged with two counts of Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer, Prohibited Acts Schedule III, and Create, Distribute, or Possess with Intent a Counterfeit Schedule IV Narcotic.

His bond was set at $10,900.

