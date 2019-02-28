OPSO: Monroe man shoots a gun when his wife came to pick up their children Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MONROE, La. - (2/27/19) Ouachita Parish deputies arrested a man after he shot a gun when his wife came to pick up their three children.

The victim told deputies she was picking up her three small children from her husband, 30-year-old Jimmy Ray Till Jr. on Tuesday. The victim said when she was leaving, her husband walked outside with a Smith and Wesson handgun and shot two rounds.

Deputies collected two spent rounds located on Till's property. Till left the property before deputies arrived. Once deputies made contact with him, he came back to the offense location.

Till told deputies due to not being able to control his emotions he fired two rounds in the ground with his gun while they were leaving. He informed deputies the gun was located in his truck behind the drivers seat.

He was transported to OCC.

He was charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.