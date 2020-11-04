OPSO: Missing Person Alert

According to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators, they are currently attempting to locate a missing person.

The missing person was identified as Robert Lee Jones of Monroe.

Invesitgators say Mr. Jones is 64-years-old and was last seen by family members in Monroe in July of 2020. He is described as 5’8” tall and weighs 130 lbs.

Mr. Jones has has no permanent home address but frequents the Burg Jones Lane area of Monroe.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Lee Jones to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.