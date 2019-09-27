The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Need Your Help Locating A Missing Juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (PRESS RELEASE OPSO) – (9/27/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for a missing Ouachita Parish juvenile.

Armoni Reed, age 15, was last seen at her home in south Monroe on September 20th. She is described as a Black female, 5’-5” tall, weighing 160 lbs. and has brownish-black hair. A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Armoni Reed is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

