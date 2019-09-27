The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Need Your Help Locating A Missing Juvenile

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (PRESS RELEASE OPSO) – (9/27/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for a missing Ouachita Parish juvenile.

Armoni Reed, age 15, was last seen at her home in south Monroe on September 20th.  She is described as a Black female, 5’-5” tall, weighing 160 lbs. and has brownish-black hair.  A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Armoni Reed is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss