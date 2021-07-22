OPSO Making A Change program presents “Positive Enforcement”

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Making a Change program presents an event called Positive Reinforcement.

The event geared towards teaching young men about leadership, preventing the cycle of criminal activity, what the laws are and the consequences of breaking the law. They will also concentrate on youth gun violence.

The event is divided into 4 individual sessions and will be held at Jack Hayes Elementary School in Monroe.

See the flyer below for more information.

Deputies say they encourage parents to bring their sons ages 10-18 for a “mindset tune-up”.