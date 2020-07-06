OPSO investigators searching for runaway juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to find a runaway juvenile.

According to OPSO, 15-year-old Timothy Olson was last seen on July 5, 2020, and may be in the Bawcomville area.

Timothy is described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 lbs.

If you know where Timothy Olson is, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

