OPSO Investigators searching for missing 16-year-old from Monroe

MONROE, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Serenity Hannon was last seen on February 8, 2021, in the Kentucky Street area of Monroe.

Serenity is a Black female that stands approximately 5’4″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and occasionally wears glasses, but may be wearing contacts that change her eye color to blue.

If you have seen Serenity or know where she may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.