OPSO: Investigators searching for a missing juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (12/27/19) Ouachita Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for a missing juvenile.

William Painich, age 16, was last seen on December 26, 2019 on Ashford Drive in West Monroe.

Painich is described as a White male, 5’-10” tall, weighing 200-210 lbs. He has brown hair. A clothing description is not available. Painich is known to frequent the Ashford Place Apartments in West Monroe.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of William Painich is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

