OPSO: Investigation underway into gunshots in West Monroe

(Press Release) – Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding two residences struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe.

Deputies responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle at that location at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.

Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The vehicle driver was described as a young white male, teens or early 20’s. Other occupants were in the vehicle but a description is not available. A surveillance camera photo of the alleged suspect vehicle is attached.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone that may have been in the area at the time that may have seen the vehicle or have any information as to the identity of the suspects or the vehicle owner is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.