OPSO investigating theft at Mac’s Fresh Market in Monroe

(07/02/19) MONROE, La. – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects accused of shoplifting from the Mac’s Fresh Market on Lincoln Road in Monroe.

OPSO says suspects were left the store without paying for numerous packages of meat and seafood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPSO AT 318-329-1200.

Courtesy of OPSO

Below is the full press release from OPSO: