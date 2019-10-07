UPDATE: Monroe man arrested & charged with killing a woman Sunday evening

UPDATE (10/7/19) — Witnesses in the house say they heard Heckard and Lampley arguing when a gun went off in one of the rooms.

According to the police report, Lampley walked out of the house and fled the scene.

A neighbor outside asked Lampley what happened. He said he and his girlfriend were arguing about a gun and it went off.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Lampley on October 7th at 5:12AM.

When police arrived at the scene, Alice Heckard had injuries to her head with the spent shell case lying next to her on the floor.

Back in 2018, he was arrested for domestic abuse battery and damage to property.

This investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE (10/7/2019) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a man for Sunday’s murder in the Town & Country area.

They say 33-year-old Charles Lampley is facing 2nd Degree Murder charges in the death of Alice Heckard. Deputies say the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance between the victim and the suspect.

Below is the full press release from OPSO:

The investigation into the homicide of Alice Heckard reported yesterday has led to the arrest of Charles Lampley of Monroe. Lampley is currently being booked into OCC on a warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance between the victim and the suspect.

OPSO wishes to thank the Louisiana State Police, Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Delta Marshal’s Office for their assistance.

MONROE, La. (10/06/19) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Monroe. Officials say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the Town and Country area off of Leslie Lane.

Investigators have identified the victim as Alice Heckard and they believe the shooting to be the result of a domestic disturbance.

This shooting is under investigation and we will work to update this article as more information becomes available