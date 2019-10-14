OPSO investigating shooting on Standifer Ave.

UPDATE (5:05 PM) — Patrol cars from Ouachita Parish Sheriffs, Richwood Police, and Louisiana State Police lined the 1800 block of Standifer Avenue.

“And I heard four maybe five shots, I don’t really remember,” said Stacy Broadnax , Resident in neighborhood

Investigators say at least one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The victim is not being identified at this time.

Neighbors say a scene like this is unusual for their area.

“What is going on? Why are there so many cop cars in our neighborhood…and then I heard that someone been shot in the shoulder… went that way and they said there were blood stains in Miss. Gray’s yard.”” said Broadnax.

Ouachita Parish Deputies have arrested 35 year old Aaron Dewayne Kelly.

He is charged with two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of drug possession.

This investigation is still on going.

MONROE, La. 10/14/19 — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that happened this morning on Standifer Ave.

One person was injured and has been taken to an area hospital.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.