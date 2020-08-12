OPSO investigating recent Park Terrace vehicle burglaries

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking into a series of recent vehicle burglaries in the Park Terrace Subdivision in Monroe.







According to OPSO, the two people shown in the surveillance camera photos are two person of interest in the case. The photos were taken in the area at the time of the burglaries.

If you know who either of these people are or have any information regarding this case, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.