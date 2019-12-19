OPSO investigating fatal industrial accident at Graphic Packaging

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the death of an employee who was killed at Graphic Packaging this afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 1:15 PM and involved a forklift operator.

The victim identity has not been released pending notification of family.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

