OPSO investigating Dollar General armed robbery in Swartz

SWARTZ, La. - (8/29/2018) Officers from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on LA 139 in Swartz. They say it happened around 4:35 p.m. this afternoon.

Deputies say two men, armed with a handgun, went into the Dollar General, demanding cash. After they got the money, the sped off in a car. No one was hurt.

Deputies say the investigation continues.