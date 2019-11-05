OPSO investigating body found in Bayou DeSiard this morning

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the man that was found this morning in Bayou DeSiard.

According to OPSO, they received a call around 6:30 AM in reference to a body found in the bayou near the 7000 block of DeSiard Road in Monroe.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances involved in the death of the man who they have yet to identify and say that the autopsy results are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

