OPSO investigating after man dies in Monroe Police custody

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in the custody of Monroe Police.

According to police, MPD officers came in contact with a man acting erratically at the intersection of Standifer Avenue and Alabama Street on Saturday, April 3, shortly after 1 PM.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident but during the course of transport, the man became combative. During this, the man had a “medical emergency” and life-saving efforts were made by the police but the man passed away. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

MPD immediately requested that OPSO investigate the death. That investigation is ongoing.

The City of Monroe and MPD says they will fully cooperate with OPSO during the investigation.