OPSO investigating a shooting on Finks Hideaway Road in Monroe

MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Finks Hideaway Rd. in Monroe.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at 7:45 this morning, September 24, 2020.

The shooting happened at the Hideaway Place Apartments.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person was injured and they’re being treated at the hospital.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story that we will update as we receive more information.