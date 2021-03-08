OPSO investigates body found in local canal

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that left one man dead in a canal.

According to deputies they responded to a report of a person in the canal on Dunn Drive in Monroe.

Deputies day they arrived on the scene at around 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, and found a deceased man in the canal.

They say they are still trying to find out what lead to this man’s death; but they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, because they are still working to get a positive identification and notify the family.

This is an active investigation and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.

