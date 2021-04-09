OPSO hosts Summer Youth Cadet Academy 2021

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced they will be hosting a Summer Youth Cadet Academy that will consist of two sessions. Each session is a week long.

The program is intended for young people who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Those who attend will get to experience what it is like to attend a real police academy, and what it’s like being an officer.

Also, the cadets will learn about laws pertaining to firearms, arrest, search and seizure, what a crime scene is and how it works.

Participants must be between the age of 10 to 13 and physically prepared to engage in daily physical training and defensive tactics.

A lunch and two snacks will be provided daily and water will be available at all times.

Young people who live and go to school in Ouachita Parish are welcome to apply. The application fee is $50.00 per cadet.

In addition to the above requirements, each candidate must submit a letter of recommendation from their school principal. Recommendation forms will be made available to Ouachita Parish schools or you may print one by clicking the link below.

Applicants will be accepted into the program on a first come first serve basis. Students who have been placed in out-of-school suspension during the current school year will not be considered.

Session 1: June 7th-11th, (Deadline to register is May 19,2021)

Session 2: July 26th-30th (Deadline to register is July 7, 2021)

Class begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. and ends by 5:00 p.m. daily. Graduation will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. OPSO encourages families to attend the graduation ceremony.

Please contact Deputy Leha Odom at 318-376-6406 with any questions you may have. You may also click here for more details.