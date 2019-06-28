OPSO hosts first Citizens Academy of the year

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (6/27/19)–About twenty people walked away with certificates at today’s citizens academy graduation.

The academy focuses on a variety of different aspects of the department.

it’s geared towards helping citizens have a better understanding of how the sheriff’s office works.



The program covered deputy protocol, their corrections division and more.



“They get to see all the internal work that goes into the sheriff’s office we present people from the different divisions and explain how we do things and it helps them to understand how we function to serve people in the parish,” said Glenn Springfield, Public Information’s Officer for Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Graduates of all ages walked out with diplomas in hand. The program, ensuring its graduates have a better understanding of the law in Ouachita parish.



The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a ladies self-defense class this September.

If you like more information on that class head over to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to get the latest. https://www.facebook.com/pg/OuachitaParishSheriffsOffice/posts/?ref=page_internal

