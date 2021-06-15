OPSO Deputy receives ‘Heart of Law Enforcement’ Award

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce one of their deputies received a Beyond the Badge award.

According to deputies, Chief Criminal Deputy Marc Mashaw has been selected to receive the Beyond the Badge “Heart of Law Enforcement” Award.

Deputies say Chief Mashaw was chosen for this award because he assisted a homeless woman that needed food, clothes, and shelter. Mashaw was given this award on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Baton Rouge.

Chief Deputy Mashaw showed compassion and kindness to a young lady that had reached the point she had no one to turn to or a way to communicate with anyone. His actions were done out of the kindness of his own heart, expecting nothing in return.

In 2019, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a local volunteer asking for assistance with a homeless woman in our community. Chief Mashaw asked where the person was and went himself to meet her, as the weather was cold and rainy and she had no means of shelter or support. He provided her with money for a meal and made arrangements with a local shelter that provided clothing and allowed her stay temporarily while friends and family were contacted to assist her. The award was to be presented in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“Marc is an example of what we encourage all of our deputies to be, even when no one is looking. He was able to provide hope and encouragement on a cold and rainy day to a person who had no one to turn to” says Sheriff Jay Russell. “His act of kindness inspires all of us to do whatever we can to help those in need”.

Deputies tell us the mission of Beyond the Badge is to showcase for the public the extraordinary works of ordinary law enforcement officers who give back to their communities every day.

Each officer selected to receive an award from Beyond the Badge has been nominated by the agency they serve or the public they serve.