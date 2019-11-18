OPSO currently searching for missing woman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week.

Investigators are searching for 43-year-old Sherry Maum. Sherry was last seen in Ouachita Parish on Saturday, November 9.

Sherry stands around 5’5″ tall and weighs about 100 lbs. Police say Sherry has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the Calhoun and Bawcomville areas.

If you have seen Sherry or know where she may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

