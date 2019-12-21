OPSO: Concealed Carry Weapon Class Set for January 11, 2020

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (12/21/19) The next Concealed Carry Weapon class offered by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for January 11, 2020.

The cost for the course is outlined below and includes lunch. Participants will need to furnish their weapon and 36 rounds of ammunition, along with safety glasses and hearing protection. Class hours are 8:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fee Schedule:

One participant: $100.00

Renewal for one: $75.00

Active Military/Natl. Guard with ID: $75.00

Family Package: $150.00

**Family package is for 2 members only of immediate family-husband & wife, father and son or daughter, or mother and son or daughter.

To register, click the link below and download the registration form. Once completed, bring the form and a check for the fee to the Sheriff’s Administration Office in the Courthouse Annex building.

Class size is limited to 40 participants. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. each Monday before the scheduled course date.

Click the link below for the registration form:

https://drive.google.com/open…

For more information, contact Sgt. Mickey Watts at the Ouachita Parish Rifle Range at 318-410-2427 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

