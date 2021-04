WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new investigation after a body was found behind a local grocery store.

According to OPSO, the body of a man was found on Monday evening behind the Harvest Foods grocery store in West Monroe.

At this point, no foul play is suspected and the death appears to possibly be from natural causes. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

