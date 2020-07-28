OPSO Annual Bass Tournament set for Aug. 8

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s annual Bass Tournament is set to kick off on August 8, 2020.

The tournament will kick off at daylight along the Ouachita River and go until it is time for weigh in’s at Lazarre Point at 3 PM. There will be a payout for the top 10 places and for the biggest bass.

See the below image for a listing of the rules for the tournament.

Not only is there a chance to win some money, but you can also buy raffle tickets for prizes like a Glock Model 44 .22 caliber pistol, a 32-quart ice chest, a Streamlight rechargeable flashlight and more. Tickets are $5 each or you can get 5 for $20. You can get your tickets at the OPSO Administration Office, the Investigative Division, and the Patrol Division in the Courthouse Annex building. Tickets may also be purchased at the North Delta Training Academy located at the Rifle Range or the Sheriff’s Tax Office in the main Courthouse building.

Click here to register for the tournament and to learn more about the rules or raffle.

