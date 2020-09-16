OPSB releases statement regarding Phase 3 transition

The Ouachita Parish School Board has released a statement regarding the Phase 3 transition for Louisiana.
According to the School Board, beginning on Monday, September 21, if you have a middle or high school student attending in-school classes on the A/B schedule, they will now attend school every day Monday-Friday.
If you have a middle or high school student attending virtual classes (VIP) on the A/B schedule, they will now attend school virtually every day Monday-Friday.
As for changes at the elementary level, they are minimal. Classroom and bus capacities are slightly higher while masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in effect during Phase 3.
