UPDATE: OPSB asks east-side residents to vote for tax to build new middle school

UPDATE: 1/16/20–6:15PM: Ouachita Parish School Board members say the money will bring security advancements and build new facilities for academic excellence.

“We’re excited about bringing this opportunity for the tax payers and voters on the east side of the river. We feel like it’s a win win for both our students and our tax payers,” said Greg Manley, School Board Representative District G.

The project splits about $42 Million among the schools and even provides a brand new campus for Sterlington Middle School.

“We have been working with bonding attorney’s on this tax proposal and in talking to them we have three tax proposals that will expire in the next six years, so the fact those will expire gives us an opportunity to bring this kind of proposal to the tax payers with no increase in taxes,” said Manley.

If voters are unsure if the tax is beneficial, the School Board says, “our children are our future and any tax that we approve on the east side is definitely an investment in our children in their future and our future.”

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish School Board has proposed a new tax to help upgrade several school facilities and even build a new middle school in Sterlington.

According to our content partners at The News-Star, the School Board approved the request for a capital outlay tax on the May 9 ballot at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new tax, if passed, will not add to the taxes already being paid by East Ouachita residents due to existing taxes expiring within the next few years.

