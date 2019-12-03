OPPJ meeting reintroduces trash collection ordinance for Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La (12/02/19) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury had their meeting tonight to discuss different actions throughout the Parish.

One item up for introduction was an action about the Parish collection of trash.

Doctor Ollibeth Reddix from District D of Ouachita Parish is reintroducing a measure to help deal with the collection of trash throughout the Parish.

“This should really be nothing new cause it’s been going on since 2016. It’s a matter of if you have trash, you get a trash provider. It’s that simple,” said Dr. Ollibeth Reddix, OPPJ Distrct D.

Reddix says she wants to work with trash providers to help the residents who live in areas without trash collection right now.

“We have to find a way with the providers to where it becomes more convenient for them. More profitable for them and for the residents. So it doesn’t have a stigma, it’s just something that’s normal,” said Reddix.

She says she wants to provide trash collection for one main goal within the parish.

“To make our community beautiful. That’s a good word. To make your community where it’s acceptable and accessible. Where it’s family friendly. Where it’s healthy. And you can’t do that with a lot of trash hanging around,” said Reddix.

Reddix’s trash collection ordinance has been in place since 2016, but she hopes the new vote keeps the plan in place; Helping the Parish offer new ways for trash collection for residents.