OPPJ aims to develop sidewalks along U.S. Highway 165 Bypass South

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Ouachita Parish Police Jury will hold a public meeting today, Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.

Many items are on the agenda, but there’s one proposal that will be addressed that is long over due; that is to develop sidewalks along U.S. Highway 165 Bypass South.

According to a release, the OPPJ will pitch a resolution, asking President Biden to execute application documents and maintenance agreements with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to begin sidewalk construction in a much needed area.

Over time, there have been numerous accidents along that portion of the highway involving vehicles and pedestrians, some of those accidents leading to fatalities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories