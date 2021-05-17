OPPJ aims to develop sidewalks along U.S. Highway 165 Bypass South

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Ouachita Parish Police Jury will hold a public meeting today, Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.

Many items are on the agenda, but there’s one proposal that will be addressed that is long over due; that is to develop sidewalks along U.S. Highway 165 Bypass South.

According to a release, the OPPJ will pitch a resolution, asking President Biden to execute application documents and maintenance agreements with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to begin sidewalk construction in a much needed area.

Over time, there have been numerous accidents along that portion of the highway involving vehicles and pedestrians, some of those accidents leading to fatalities.