WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many cities in Louisiana are gearing up to host an opioid epidemic awareness walk.

Event organizers say this will be the largest event the state of Louisiana has ever seen. According to the director of Millie Mattered Overdose and Addiction Advocacy, there will be 10 walks in 10 cities over 5 weeks. Each walk will have people carrying banners of over 4,000 faces of those lost to the epidemic.

Organizers say they will kick off the events Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Winnsboro, Louisiana at Davis park at 10:00 a.m. Then they will travel to West Monroe, Louisiana on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Christ Church at 2:00 p.m.

Organizers tell us if you have ever had a friend or loved one that lost their life due to addiction or someone struggling you are invited to join the walk. There will also be an open mic for those who would like to pay tribute to their loved one or tell their story of over coming addiction, according to organizers.