Operation BBQ Relief: Area churches team up to provide hot meals to Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the wake of Hurricane Laura, thousands are still without power and some are still cleaning up debris. Now, a few area churches are banding together to serve their community.

Six area churches will serve meals tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, thanks to Operation BBQ Relief.

The meals will be served through the six churches listed below and served while supplies last to any family in need.

Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations and times:

Mt. Zion Baptist Church – 5 p.m. – 211 Mt. Zion St., Monroe

First United Methodist Church West Monroe – 5 p.m. – 1411 Glenwood Dr., West Monroe

Swartz First Baptist Church – 5:30 p.m. – 1983 LA-139, Swartz

First Methodist Monroe – 5:30 p.m. – 3900 Loop Rd. (Blue Parking Lot), Monroe

Cedar Crest Baptist Church – 5:30 p.m. – 3245 Arkansas Road, West Monroe

West Monroe Community Center – 5 p.m. – 400 S. 5th Street, West Monroe

More information can be found on each church’s Facebook page or by calling their offices.

Operation BBQ Relief began in 2011 out of the need to feed people in the wake of the devastating tornadoes experienced in Joplin, MO. For more information about Operation BBQ Relief click here.