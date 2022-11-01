EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado, Arkansas’ South Arkansas Arts Center is presenting the opening week of their newest production, Deathtrap. Deathtrap is a comic thriller that contains a play within a play in two acts with one set and five characters.

The production will run from November 4-6 and 10-12, 2022. All shows will begin at 7:30, with the exception of a 2:30 PM matinee on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Ticket cost is $5 for students, $10 for SAAC members and $15 for general public.

To buy tickets for the play, click here. For more information, go to the SAAC website or call (870) 862-5474.